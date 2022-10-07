EntertainmentEntertainment

Shania Twain approves of “kick a**” house song remix in viral TikTok

Shania Twain Real HydraTikTok: shaniatwain

Country star Shania Twain has given her stamp of approval to another user’s ‘Trailer House’ remix of her popular song ‘Man! I Feel like a woman.’

Since 2016, TikTok has provided users with a wide variety of content — whether it be viral stories, dances, or music.

Among TikTok’s one billion monthly users is a music producer who goes by the name Real Hypha, who recently began promoting a new genre that he created called: ‘Trailer House.’

Mixing house music with country, he shared a remix of Shania Twain’s hit ‘Man! I Feel like a Woman.’ Just days later, he received a stamp of approval from the country music star herself.

Shania Twain approves of ‘trailer house’ song remix

On October 6, Shania duetted one of Real Hypha’s videos where she shared his remix of her iconic song. In the video, she’s looking away from the camera while she vibes to the song.

She said in the caption: “Okay… this does impress me much. This remix is kick a**!”

In less than a day, the video has been viewed over 5.4 million times and it’s been made clear that everyone is in love with it.

Real Hypha commented: “You’re an icon, Shania!!! Thank you for making this magical song.”

“PLEASE LET HIM RELEASE THIS REMIX IT SPEAKS TO MY MILLENIAL SOUL,” another user replied.

A third user said: “I love the part of TikTok that unites all of us with celebrities who felt unreachable for the longest time.”

It’s unknown whether or not the song will ever see a full release, but for now, it appears fans are happy with this interaction.

