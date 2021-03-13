Sergio Aguero uses his Twitch stream to respond to Barcelona transfer rumors - Dexerto

Sergio Aguero has usually kept his popular Twitch stream pretty separate to his professional football career, but as rumors about his next move ramp up, he actually addressed speculation that he’s moving to Barcelona.

The Man City star has been streaming on Twitch for a few years now, regularly playing a mix of games from FIFA, to GTA, and Fall Guys.

Unfortunately for his fans in the UK, he almost exclusively speaks Spanish while streaming, but he also rarely discusses things like transfer rumors while he’s live.

Even during all the talk about Messi potentially joining Man City, Aguero kept quiet on stream – despite his chat literally full of people asking about his fellow Argentine.

Aguero to Barca? Man City man responds on Twitch

This time, it’s Aguero himself at the center of speculation, as his contract with the Premier League leaders continues to run down.

At the end of the season, there is speculation that he will move on, and rumors suggest that a number of the world’s top clubs are interested in his services.

Barcelona is among them, but Aguero has asked for everyone to stop the speculation for the time being. First reported by Spanish paper Marca, Aguero said said on his stream: “They‘re all writing ‘Barça, Barça, Barça’. Let’s hold on a little, have a look. Stop. We’re still at City.”

Sergio Aguero, on @twitch, regarding the rumours linking him to Barcelona: "They‘re all writing 'Barça, Barça, Barça'. Let's hold on a little, have a look. Stop. We're still at City..” @marca #Transfers 🇦🇷 — Reshad Rahman ✆ (@HagridFCB) March 13, 2021

Although Aguero isn’t the only football superstar who streams on Twitch, he’s by far the most dedicated. Others, including Neymar Jr, have also dabbled.

But, this is possibly the first time that a big-name player, perhaps in any sport, has used their platform on Twitch to address their fans directly about transfer rumors – and it won’t be the last.

As more professional athletes start streaming, either on Twitch or elsewhere, to grow their brands, it’s bound to become a place where they can speak freely, outside the more stuffy contexts of press conferences.

On the other hand, we’ve seen this backfire too. In March, NBA player Meyers Leonard used an anti-semitic slur on stream, sparking huge controversy.