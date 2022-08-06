Selena Gomez goes viral on TikTok for showing her ‘real stomach’

Selena Gomez got praised by fans for showing her ‘real stomach’ in a viral TikTok video promoting body positivity.

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer has always been candid about body positivity. Earlier this year, she called out haters for commenting about her weight: “Honestly I don’t care about my weight because people b*tch about it anyway. You’re too small. You’re too big. That doesn’t fit.”

She shut down all the body shamers, by adding: “B*tch, I’m perfect the way I am.”

Now, Gomez has proven that she still stands by those words, as she shared a video of herself in a swimsuit, embracing her “real stomach.”

Fans praise Selena Gomez for body-positive TikTok video

In the clip, the ‘Rare Beauty’ owner has remixed audio of someone saying “Suck it in,” to which Gomez mimes a reply from another person saying “I’m not sucking sh*t in, real stomachs is coming the f*ck back. Okay?”

Her bold message has delighted many fans, as thousands commented under the viral video, which already has over 16.8. million views.

The video, which many fans and users found “refreshing,” seems to be inspiring many to embrace their own bodies.

“You make me feel comfortable in my own skin,” one fan wrote.

“Feeling confident and being comfortable in your own skin is what makes you beautiful. Love this,” another fan commented.

Someone else shared: “I never follow celebrities on TT because I don’t want to mess up my algorithm lol. You have been my only exception to that.”

“Body positivity! So refreshing!” a fan added, reflecting the opinions of many.

Gomez has gone viral numerous times on TikTok these past few weeks, with videos ranging from joining a viral challenge, to sharing a hilarious blooper of her grandmother grilling her on her dating life.