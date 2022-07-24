Selena Gomez dating drama exposed by her own nana on TikTok

Kawter Abed . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Selena Gomez sparked speculations about her dating life after her nana interrupted the TikTok video to ask about her secret romance.

The ‘Lose You To Love Me’ singer shared a seemingly normal video of herself applying lip liner from her own makeup brand ‘Rare Beauty’ when her grandmother interrupted to ask a question about Gomez‘s love life.

In the viral clip, which has garnered over 11 million views since being posted two days ago, her nana is heard off-camera asking “So how did you end it with that guy?”

Gomez’s priceless reaction to her nana shows that she was caught completely off guard, as she responded “Uhh, I’ll tell you in a second” before bursting into laughter.

She initially captioned the video “Thanks nana” with a smiley face with its tongue out, before changing it to “rarebeauty @Rare Beauty I mean….”

The text on the TikTok video reads “I have no words”, but unlike Gomez, her fans have a lot of words to say about the unexpected tea her nana spilled.

TikTok reacts to Selena Gomez’s secret romance

“YEAH SELENA HOW DID U END IT WITH THAT GUY” one curious user commented, receiving over 150,000 likes.

“SELENA YOU CAN’T LEAVE US HANGING LIKE THAT” another user chimed in, also wondering who the mystery man is.

“WE ALL WANT TO KNOW” added actress Karalynn Dunton. One user suggested that “you can’t tell us but maybe you can write a song about it.”

While fans are dying to know about the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star’s recent romance, the singer has kept her love life private. Since her second breakup with Justin Bieber in 2018, who went on to marry Hailey Bieber, Gomez has not officially been linked to anyone.