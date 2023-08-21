Prime Energy launches in Canada with 140mg caffeine just weeks after recall

Logan Paul & KSI have finally launched Prime Energy in Canada with just 140mg of caffeine weeks after Health Canada issued a recall on the product.

Launched in January 2023, Logan Paul & KSI’s Prime Energy has skyrocketed in popularity with some countries even importing it from the US to sell at inflated prices.

The import of the drink caused a stir when Health Canada issued a recall on the drink due to its high caffeine content of 200mg.

Article continues after ad

Logan & KSI quickly lashed out, and on August 21, 2023, launched a version of the drink that can be sold inside of the country.

Prime Energy launches in Canada after recall

In a post on Twitter, the official Prime account shared an image revealing the launch. “Move over maple, Canada has new energy drink flavors,” it says.

Article continues after ad

In the picture you can see that the cans have been altered to include the French translation of the flavor at the top of the label.

They also state the English and French translations of “Supplemented” and “Health Canada” in a label by the rim of the can.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The biggest change for the Canada launch is the swap from 200mg of caffeine to 140mg of the energy-boosting ingredient to stay under the regulations of Health Canada — likely reversing the effect of the existing recall.

Many took to the replies of the tweet to share their thoughts about the launch.

One user replied: “Ayeee 140mg is still fire!”

Article continues after ad

“W Prime for bringing it here,” another fan said.

Canada isn’t the first country to get the 140mg version of Prime Energy either, as it’s the same in the UK.