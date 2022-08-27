Sam Hyde calls out Hasan with bizarre boxing challenge: “I’m going to kill you”

Internet jokester Sam Hyde called out popular Twitch streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker before and after his victory against IAMTHMPSN on the KSI vs. Swarmz undercard.

The drama of the night kicked off well before the bell when Sam Hyde brought a new challenge to the table ahead of the fight.

His initial challenge was already violent, as in a pre-match interview he announced that he was coming to “kill” Hasan, but after he closed out a 3rd-round TKO against his current opponent, he doubled down on the challenge.

Sam Hyde threatens Hasan after defeating IAMTHMPSN

The scene in the O2 Arena following Hyde’s win was already a bit of a raucous one before he even spoke a word about what was to come next. His fans were overjoyed with the comedian coming out on top but things got much wilder when he took the mic.

He started by thanking the people who helped him prepare for the big night, but after being asked who he wanted to fight next, things flew off the rails a little bit.

“You know that Hasan Piker! I’m coming to kill you! In Los Angeles at your house,” the heavyweight announced.

Of course, this over-the-top callout is what the influencer boxing world has come to expect from the ‘Candy Man’ so it’s best not to take his words too literally, but he clearly means business when it comes to making this bout of the big boys happen.

He first insisted that he would make this fight happen back in March, and has proven a few times over that he means business. Piker has yet to respond to the latest callout but we’ll be sure to bring the latest updates if the gamer/political commentator does decide to acknowledge that he’s been challenged.