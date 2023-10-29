Rosanna Pansino apologizes to MrBeast & backs down on Creator Games 3 drama

Rosanna Pansino called out MrBeast, claiming she wasn’t happy with the way she was portrayed in Creator Games 3. She’s since pulled her tweets out of regret for not dealing with this in private, but also cited “thousands of death threats” as part of her reason for backing down.

MrBeast has been involved in his fair share of controversy through 2023. From suing (and subsequently being counter-sued by) MrBeast Burger to being called out for an 100-day challenge sounding like “torture”, being YouTube’s biggest creator hasn’t kept him away from controversy.

Article continues after ad

The latest drama he’s been involved with came as a result of YouTuber Rosanna Pansino calling him out for what she felt was her being “edited out” of Creator Games 3 in a way that made her look like she performed much worse than she actually did.

Article continues after ad

Amid the controversy stirred by her statement, Rosanna Pansino has apologized and pulled her tweets. Though she admitted that it may have been better handled in private, she also pointed to “death threats” as a big part of the reason she’s decided to let things go.

Article continues after ad

Rosanna Pansino drops MrBeast beef amid “death threats”

With the original tweets having since been deleted, here’s the main part of her tweet that sparked this controversy:

“When the video was released I was shocked, disappointed, and felt hurt. MrBeast (Jimmy) had edited the video to make me look like I performed worse than I did,” Pansino said. “This was extra upsetting because I genuinely believed him when he said that his videos are ‘authentic and real’.”

Article continues after ad

This caused a massive stir on the internet, with some encouraging Rosanna to seek the truth while others weren’t happy with the manner in which she called out MrBeast. As a result, Pansino has decided to delete her tweets around the situation and issue an apology.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Rosanna apologized to MrBeast directly, saying that she should have “expressed my feelings privately and handled things directly,” rather than airing her grievances on Twitter and has chosen to delete her tweets.

However, her own regrets weren’t the only thing driving her to take the tweets down.

“I will be honest in that the thousands of death threats I’ve received today are a contributing factor, but I do also sincerely hear the feedback from so many of you.” That said, Pansino hasn’t backed up this claim with evidence at the time of writing.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, many aren’t happy with Pansino’s apology, with her dissenters calling her out for releasing a new music video amid the drama and liking Tweets and YouTube comments calling out MrBeast’s fanbase.

Through the duration of this controversy, MrBeast has been completely silent and has yet to comment on the way Creator Games 3 was filmed. Those Pansino claimed placed top 3 along with her haven’t commented either, nor have the three who placed top 3 in MrBeast’s final video.

Article continues after ad

As a result, it’s yet unclear whether or not the video was edited in a way that was inauthentic to Pansino’s experience on the show.