Rosanna Pansino leaks DMs with MrBeast following allegations of “lying” and false editing

Rosanna Pansino is not backing down after accusing MrBeast of editing her out of Creator Games 3, her latest move seeing the pair’s DMs leaked online.

MrBeast has found himself in hot water after being accused of editing his video to misrepresent the winners in one of his challenges.

The claims come from Rosanna Pansino, another content creator with over 14.5 million followers on YouTube. Pansino took to Twitter earlier this week to slam MrBeast, claiming she had come third in his Creator Games 3 competition, only to have her win removed from the final video.

Article continues after ad

Standing her ground and refusing to back down, Pansino has now leaked private DMs between herself and MrBeast on Twitter. And she’s seemingly not impressed with what he had to say.

Article continues after ad

In the leaked messages, MrBeast appears to have reached out following Pansino’s allegations, asking for her number so that they could call and “figure out what happened.” Instead, Pansino told MrBeast that while it wasn’t her intention to be “malicious” or start “drama,” she was “really hurt by the editing decisions” he had made.

Article continues after ad

“Editing me out of the top 3 and making me look like I performed worse than I did felt awful,” Pansino wrote. “Quackity was also edited out of the top 3 and he also talked about it.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Pansino also stated that the situation had affected her mental health, to which MrBeast replied, “Obviously I wasn’t trying to make you look bad! Just give me a time we can chat, I’m not mad or anything. Just want to help.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, when asked why he ‘lied’ and why Logan Paul appeared in the top 3 despite being eliminated beforehand, MrBeast doubled down on discussing the matter over a phone call.

Nonetheless, Pansino was set on ensuring she had evidence of accountability, responding, “I’ll give you some time to look into it and remember and then we can discuss. I’m more than happy to review all the raw footage to help show the timeline of events. Feel free to send it over to my team. Let me know.”

Article continues after ad

“If he can say it to me on the phone, he can say it in writing,” Pansino wrote on Twitter alongside the screenshotted DMs. “When I asked him to send over the raw footage to review the timeline, he went radio silent. MrBeast kept pressing me to get on the phone and refused to answer any of my questions in writing.”

Article continues after ad

We’ll be sure to keep you updated. In the meantime, be sure to check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.