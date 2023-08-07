MrBeast counter sued for $100m after “disparaging” comments over MrBeast Burger

YouTube star MrBeast is being counter-sued for $100 million by Virtual Dining Concepts, the company behind Beast Burger restaurants.

On June 17, YouTuber MrBeast revealed he’d be “moving on” from his Beast Burger restaurants in order to shift his focus to his venture in the snack business with his chocolate bar brand Feastables.

The move came just after two years after he partnered with Virtual Dining Concepts, launching over 2,000 “ghost kitchens” to make Beast Burger available nationwide across the United States.

As first reported by Bloomberg, MrBeast has since filed a lawsuit against the company, for their quality control problems, with customers labeling the food as ‘disgusting’, ‘revolting,’ and ‘inedible’. Furthermore, the YouTube star claimed he’s yet to receive payments from the company, meanwhile, the business has made millions of dollars.

In return, Virtual Dining Concepts hit back at the suit claiming the complaint is “riddled with false statements and inaccuracies” — and has now filed a countersuit for “failing to honor his contractual obligations.”

Twitter: MrBeast Burger MrBeast Burger launched on December 19, 2020.

MrBeast counter sued for $100 million over Beast Burger

VDC labeled MrBeast’s lawsuit as “meritless” and “ill-advised” and claimed the YouTuber had breached his agreement with the company before attempting to negotiate a new deal “to serve his own monetary interests.”

According to Variety, Virtual Dining Concepts has now responded with a nine-figure lawsuit. Damages caused by the YouTube star are alleged to exceed $100 million.

“This case is about a social media celebrity who believes his fame means that his word does not matter, that the facts do not matter, and that he can renege and breach his contractual obligations without consequence,” the suit reads. “He is mistaken.”

The lawsuit contains examples of deleted tweets from the YouTuber making “disparaging comments” about both Beast Burger and VDC.

With him saying he has more control over the quality of the product, MrBeast has begun focusing more on Feastables. Recently, the brand officially made its way into UK stores, and has been flying off the shelves since.