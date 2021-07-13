Ricegum’s Spotify hacked with diss track by KSI fans

If you queued up Ricegum’s Spotify on July 13, you could have been treated to an unexpected new diss track targeting the creator posted by some KSI fans.

Anyone who follows either KSI or Ricegum will know there’s no love lost between the two content creators. Recently, Ricegum even said KSI was a “waste of clout,” while Olatunji shot back that he was just “salty” about his lack of success.

A fresh diss track to reignite the beef wasn’t what anyone saw coming though, but that’s just what some people heard on Spotify on July 13. The only problem, though, was that it definitely wasn’t posted by Ricegum, even though it was on his page.

As you can see in the Instagram post above, the now-deleted track was called “TEAM KSI” and featured a very basic beat, with “Ricegum is a b****” repeating over and over. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that it’s not in fact Ricegum on the mic, either.

Obviously, his Spotify somehow got hacked, but the track hadn’t been removed at the time of writing this article, and could still be found on his artist page for anyone who wanted to listen.

It most likely will get taken down eventually though, but we wouldn’t mind seeing Ricegum and KSI each post reaction videos on the track. It could be some great content.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen an influencer’s Spotify get hacked, either. In October of 2020 hackers targeted Charli D’Amelio’s page on the site, and in December the same year TikTok star Griffin Johnson confirmed his page had been compromised as well.

Just how long the Ricegum track will be up remains to be seen, but knowing both content creators, it’s probably safe to say one of them may have a comment or two about it down the road.