RiceGum responds after Jake Paul claims he’s broke & working at McDonald’s

RiceGum has responded to Jake Paul’s claims that he has no money and is working at McDonald’s since stepping away from YouTube.

In 2016, it’s fair to say Bryan ‘RiceGum‘ Le was one of the biggest stars on the internet — amassing over 10 million subscribers for his skits and diss tracks toward fellow creators.

Slowly but surely, RiceGum would begin uploading less frequently, until for reasons unknown, he’d completely stop making videos in 2020.

Fans have since been left in the dark, besides the occasional stream, speculating as to what RiceGum is up to since giving up YouTube, where according to Jake Paul, the popular YouTuber is working at a fast food chain to make ends meet.

Ricegum responds after Jake Paul claims he has no money

Returning for a surprise Twitch stream on May 26, RiceGum reacted to a clip of Jake Paul — who earlier this year claimed that the YouTube star is now working at McDonald’s since he stopped uploading videos.

“You’re telling me that RiceGum is not working at McDonald’s right now?” said Jake. “Guaranteed.”

While others disputed Jake’s claims, the ‘Problem Child’ still insisted that RiceGum has no money. “There’s not a shot in hell Ricegum has a dollar to his name,” he added.

It’s fair to say the comments took Ricegum by surprise. Although rather than hit out Jake, Ricegum elaborated, explaining how it may seem from an outside view that he has no money.

“That’s crazy,” he said reacting on stream. “Nah man that is crazy, I mean people might think that.

“I mean think about it guys if I made all my money, like if I post a video to make money and then I stop making videos, then you’re like oh he doesn’t have money coming in. Also Jake lived in LA, I lived in LA and I guess Jake knows how expensive, bro life is expensive.”

After close to three years since his last video upload, Ricegum returned with a YouTube video on April 27 titled “Baby Girl” — announcing that his first child with his girlfriend Ellerie was born stillborn.