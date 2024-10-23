McDonald’s president “very confident” customers can return to restaurant after E. coli outbreak

Following an outbreak of E. coli due to consumption at McDonald’s, the chain’s President, Joe Erlinger, commented on how “confident” he is that customers can, and should, still enjoy the restaurant’s classics.

On October 15, the CDC opened an investigation into McDonald’s after cases of an E. coli outbreak caused by the chain were reported. Health officials alerted the CDC on October 10 after the first case was brought to light on September 27.

At this time of writing, the outbreak has reportedly affected 10 states and at least 49 people. According to the CDC, one older adult died and one child developed a kidney disease called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Contaminated items are speculated to be slivered onions and the chain’s Quarter Pounder beef patties. Though most cases were reported in Colorado, other affected states include Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

On Wednesday, October 23, President of McDonald’s, Joe Erlinger, told NBC’s TODAY show that he was “very confident” customers can still go to the restaurant and enjoy its menu items. “We are very confident that you can go to McDonald’s and enjoy our classics,” he said.

Erlinger confirmed what the CDC is currently looking at as the cause. “It is the Quarter Pounder, and two ingredients on that Quarter Pounder, that are under investigation by the CDC,” he confirmed.

He added that following the E. coli outbreak, McDonald’s chose to remove the QP from menus in affected areas. “We took swift action yesterday to remove the Quarter Pounder from our menu. This was swift and decisive action by us.”

One person has reportedly died and 10 others have been hospitalized due to McDonald's E. coli outbreak

When asked if Erlinger expects to see more E. coli cases than what has already been reported, the McDonald’s President said, “If there has been a contaminated product within our supply chain, it’s very likely worked itself through that supply chain already.”

Erlinger also noted that food safety will remain the key focus of McDonald’s and its suppliers. “Food safety is our top priority at McDonald’s… it’s a top priority for our suppliers, as well. What’s important today is that we’ve taken the action to protect the American public and promote public health.”

Despite the chance of their reputation being threatened by cases of E. coli, Erlinger stated that he’s “confident that we’ll see our way through this and we’ll restore confidence for the American consumer to come to McDonald’s.”