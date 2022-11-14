Rapper Nas’ home burglarized while he was celebrating album release

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

Nas’ home in Los Angeles was burglarized while the rapper was celebrating the release of his album ‘King’s Disease III’ in New York.

According to TMZ, two men broke into the rap legend’s Calabasas home on Saturday, November 12 evening, while he was celebrating at his album release party.

The thieves reportedly smashed through a rear door to gain entry to the property, and tore the place apart, leaving with at least two bags worth of stuff. Thus far, it’s unclear what exactly was stolen, or how much it’s worth.

Nas’ team only became aware of this, because the thieves were caught leaving the home on a Ring security camera. The 49-year-old’s team promptly alerted authorities upon seeing the footage.

Once the rap icon flies back to Southern California, he will be able to do a proper inventory check to find out what’s been stolen.

Nas celebrates album release

Nas has been on the promotional trail in New York, celebrating the release of the third installment of his ‘King’s Disease’ albums.

His new album ‘King’s Disease III’ with comes a year after the release of its predecessor ‘King’s Disease II,’ and two years after ‘King’s Disease.’ All three of the recordings were produced by Hit-Boy, alongside Nas who served as executive producer.

The duo were pictured arriving for the album release party in some photos that were posted on Nas’ Instagram account.

The ‘If I Ruled the World’ rapper also shared a snap taken of a billboard promoting the release of ‘King’s Disease III’ that included a photo of him.

“Favorite song on KD3?” he asked fans in an Instagram post, which was shared just a day before the burglary occurred.

At the time of writing, no arrests have been made, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.