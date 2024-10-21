Viral Baby Shark rapper Ralan Styles fatally shot aged 22 after attempted robbery

Rapper Ralan Styles, who went viral in 2022 after uploading a rap remix of Baby Shark, has died at 22 years old.

Since uploading his Baby Shark remix back in 2022, Ralan Styles gained a sizable following across YouTube, Instagram, and more.

His song has received 1.7M views on YouTube and another 32M streams on Spotify with many more across other streaming platforms like YouTube and Apple Music.

On October 21, Daily Mail reported that Ralan Styles died during an attempted robbery in Columbus, Ohio. Styles was reportedly shot multiple times at a home in the city after the alleged killer tried to steal his neck chain.

Witnesses gave police a detailed description of the shooter, and police were able to find him nearby. He was arrested and charged with murder.

The rapper’s brother revealed Styles’ death in a post on Instagram. “Not my lil brother man,” he said in the post. “I’m still waiting for you to call me and tell me this whole thing is a joke.

“My heart is f**king broken, I’ll never be the same. We went from rapping at the lunch table together in middle school to becoming superstars… I love you bro, and as long as I’m alive, you’ll never die. Rest in peace to my little brother Ralan Styles.”

A friend of Ralan Styles, Jared Krumm, also took to Instagram to pay respects to the viral rapper in a post on his page.

“We lost you way too young. Over the past 2 years, Jake and I got to experience the funny, energetic, and talented person that you were. There was never a dull moment with you whether we were in the studio, chillin in Jakes basement, or even just riding in the car to McDonald’s,” he said.

“You had an energy that will NEVER be forgotten and im gonna miss your nut a*s sending me DMs everyday. Wish I wasn’t typing this, sometimes life isn’t fair. R.I.P Ralan.”

This comes just days after TikToker Lifeandscars, died at 37 years old from an accidental overdose. His friends shared the news on Instagram and Discord in posts mourning the loss of the creator.