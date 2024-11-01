63-year-old man arrested after allegedly stealing $400k worth of cheese

A 63-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly stealing over 48,000 pounds of cheese worth almost $400,000.

On October 25, Sky News reported that more than 22 metric tons of luxury cheddar cheese was stolen from a business in London. The business, Neals Yard Dairy, was allegedly conned by a fraudulent buyer who posed as a wholesale distributor for a major retailer.

The three types of cheese stolen were Hafod Welsh Organic Cheddar, Westcombe Cheddar, and Pitchfork Cheddar, which the company says has won several awards and is among the most sought-after cheeses in the UK.

Just days after the investigation into the theft started, police arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of fraud and handling stolen goods.

Neals Yard Dairy shared the news on its Instagram page and issued an update on Wednesday, October 30.

“On 30th October, we learned that the Metropolitan Police made an arrest in connection with the theft. We are grateful for the progress they have made, and we will continue to support their investigation in any way we can,” it reads.

The owner of the farm where Hafod Cheddar is made spoke out about the theft as well, sharing how he believes the theft was done with ease.

“It might sound naive to fall victim to a scam, but the truth is that the artisan cheese world is a place where trust is deeply embedded in all transactions,” said Patrick Holden.

“The breach of trust by this fraudulent customer is a violation of the atmosphere of good faith and respect that all of Neal’s Yard Dairy’s trading relationships have personified over the years. It’s a world where one’s word is one’s bond.”

While this cheesy situation wasn’t a small heist, it is far from the biggest food-related theft to happen in 2024. Back in August, a school cafeteria worker was sentenced to nine years in prison after stealing $1.3m worth of chicken wings from her employer.