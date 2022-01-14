Streamer Quin69 disputing Twitch ban for hateful conduct: “I am not a misogynist”

Streamer Quin69 is disputing his Twitch ban for hateful conduct after his comments against women caused fury on social media in early January.

During a stream on January 5, 2022, Quin69 came under fire after he made comments about women’s clothing choices on stream. In the now-deleted clip, he drew a woman wearing a short skirt and said: “You’re just asking to get sexually assaulted by some deranged person.”

His statements went viral, amassing almost 200k views in just two days, causing fury on Twitch and social media. Kaceytron publicly called out the platform on Twitter, criticizing them for not taking action against Quin for his comments.

On January 14, Quin made a comment that he is going to dispute his punishment after receiving a 14-day ban for hateful conduct.

Quin69 comments on Twitch ban

Hours after the New Zealander received a ban from the site, he posted a statement on Twitter alongside a screenshot of his email from Twitch.

It reads: “I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at Twitch basically thinks that I hate women. Obviously, I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can’t always articulate himself very well.”

The email screenshot that he provided in the tweet shows that he has been banned for 14 days due to “hateful conduct.”

I got banned. To put it bluntly, someone at twitch basically thinks that I hate women. obviously I am disputing the ban as I am not a misogynist, just a cooked clown who can't always articulate himself very well. pic.twitter.com/eraqqmy6JQ — Quin (@quinrex) January 14, 2022

The ban comes a week after Twitch streamer Kaceytron criticized the platform for not taking action against the streamer for his comments.

In a now-deleted message sent to Twitch support on Twitter, Kaceytron said: “Thinking about how I got banned three weeks for making a coronavirus joke that was ‘threatening’ But knowingly spreading it and saying women are asking to be raped is fine @twitchsupport”

Quin69 responded to her comments on stream, stating: “What comes as a common intuition from me, is probably counter-intuitive. And I think I’m wrong, and I think it’s far less of a factor than I was assuming it was.”