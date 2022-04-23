Streamer Quin69 hit with third Twitch ban and nobody knows why

Twitch streamer Quin69 has been banned from the streaming platform for the third time, and while fans have got some ideas for potential reasons, nobody is quite sure why he’s been taken down.

Quin69 has enjoyed a great deal of success on Twitch, particularly with his League of Legends playthroughs. The New Zealand-based streamer has gained close to 700,000 followers on the Amazon-owned platform, as of writing.

However, he has landed in hot water on numerous occasions in recent weeks and months. Back in January 2022, Quin was landed with a 14-day suspension after making misogynistic comments about women “asking” to be sexually assaulted because of what they wear.

Now, the streamer has been suspended yet again from Twitch and, while it’s not entirely clear why, it didn’t come as a surprise to some of his fans.

Quin69 hit with third Twitch ban

On April 23, Twitter page StreamerBans revealed that Quin69 had been banned from Twitch for the third time since late January.

Neither Twitch nor Quin have provided an exact reason as to what the ban is in response to. Though, fans quickly suggested a number of potential reasons why he may have been hit with the suspension.

Retweeting the news on his Twitter page, Quin responded to the ban by sharing a now-famous clip of him dancing and smoking a cigar before showing a middle finger to the camera.

Some of Quin’s fans joked about the streamer’s various bans with Twitter user Mikupai saying “bro, please can you stop getting banned? I’m trying to have a daily streamer to watch.”

Fans also found the ban ironic given how only a day before the suspension, Quin called out to his fellow content creators and how they manage stream without making “a bunch of people mad?”

Then again, there are some worries amongst Quin’s fanbase as recently been fairly open about his struggles with his mental health, admitting that League of Legends is partly to blame.

In a tweet, Quin admitted: “Time after time [LoL] sends me into a pit filled with depression and rage…but for some reason I keep giving it another chance.”

It’s not clear how long Quin’s latest Twitch suspension will last but as it doesn’t appear to be a permanent suspension, he should be back streaming before long.