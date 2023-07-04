Pregnant fan’s water breaks moments after attending Taylor Swift concert

A TikToker has shared the unexpected moment her pregnant friend’s water broke, moments after attending a Taylor Swift concert.

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift is a well-known celebrity with millions of fans and a huge influence on the music industry.

Her fans, who refer to themselves as ‘Swifties’, take their love for the pop star very seriously, attending her concerts no matter the circumstances.

However, one pregnant fan encountered an extra surprise when her water broke 20 minutes after the singer left the stage.

Posted by Sabrina to the TikTok account ‘sabrinamaezing’, the video shows her best friend Tori figuring out what to do after her water broke following Taylor’s exit off of the stage.

“Taylor Swift has played such an integral role in mine and [Tori’s] friendship.. and now in baby boy’s story,” Sabrina captioned.

The TikTok went on to show Tori was picked up by an ambulance and safely gave birth to a baby boy in the nearest hospital.

Despite arriving three weeks before the baby’s due date, the story ended on a happy note.

“Mom and baby are happy, healthy, and changed… for evermore,” Sabrina concluded.

Twitter: dolphinbodyr0ll Tori confirmed on Twitter that her water broke after attending a Taylor Swift concert

Tori shared the clip on Twitter herself, confirming it was her in the video.

Fellow users of the platform congratulated the new mother, sharing their love for the unlikely birthing story.

One Twitter user wrote, “Congratulations! I’m sure you’ll enjoy telling this story for the rest of your life.”

“That’s one hell of a story to tell the baby when he grows up,” another posted.

