Pranksters slammed for setting off fireworks inside packed bus

A group of teen pranksters in Canada has been slammed for setting off fireworks inside a packed bus. They then took to social media to show off their dangerous prank.

We’re always encouraged to use public transport when going somewhere as it’s better for the environment. But when it becomes the place for pranksters to scare other passengers, there’s no wonder people are wary to use it.

A video went viral on Twitter on Tuesday, May 30 which showed a teen lighting some fireworks inside a packed bus in Toronto, Canada, and then aiming it toward the back of the bus.

Several people can then be seen ducking and frantically trying to evade it. After a few seconds, the firework goes off in the person’s hand, and screams can be heard inside the bus.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has made a statement to CityNews regarding the video and revealed they’re aware of the incident and have opened an investigation. They also confirmed that no injuries had been reported.

The TTC also wrote on Twitter: “We’re aware of a couple of recent incidents of fireworks being set off on #TTC buses in Scarborough. They’re being looked into and those responsible will be held accountable. Fortunately there were no serious injuries and there’s plenty of video available to assist investigators.”

People slammed the pranksters online

As the video made its way around Twitter, people immediately made comments aimed towards the group of teens and their prank.

One person wrote: “Yeah I would rather drive 2 hours every day and outplay bad drivers than have to sit on a bus with scholars again.”

A second person said: “Lol. 1. Did crime. 2. Recorded it. What could go wrong?”

“Leave the car at home and use public transport they said…,” a third person wrote.

Another said: “Lord have mercy. I’m so frustrated watching this, it’s hard not to cry.”