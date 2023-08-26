TikToker recounts “parent’s worst nightmare” after bus drops children at wrong stop

Two children dropped off at the wrong bus stop after school were left knocking on doors for an hour in 105-degree heat while their parents desperately looked for them.

These days, a majority of schools require an authorized adult to be present in order for a school bus to drop off any kindergarteners.

This ensures that children are kept safe, a helpful procedure that aims to ensure no one gets lost or ends up in the wrong hands.

However, one mom was left living her “worst nightmare” after procedures weren’t followed, resulting in two young children being left to go door-knocking in 105-degree heat.

Kelly Mulholland, who goes by ‘kellymulholland95’ on TikTok, recounted her horror at finding out her son had been dropped off at the wrong stop after school. Alongside the young boy was Kelly’s boyfriend’s daughter, another kindergarten student.

“The school bus driver did not check the tags on their backpack versus the stop they got off on and did not even notice that they got off,” Kelly said. “So, when I went to pick them up, they weren’t there.”

An older child on the bus was able to let Kelly know that both children had been dropped off at the previous stop. While calling her boyfriend to inform him of the situation, a car driving past pulled over to ask if she was looking for two children.

He revealed he’d gotten a notification on his way home from work that the two children had come to his door looking for help. Kelly shared a clip of her son using the ring doorbell, the young boy clearly upset as he asks, “Will you help me find my mommy?” But by the time Kelly had reached the man’s address, the children were gone.

Frantically looking for the children with the help of neighbors, Kelly was eventually able to find both. The children had walked half a mile in 105-degree heat for an hour before finding someone to help them.

Kelly’s boyfriend — who had been trying to contact the school during the fiasco — was able to find out the transportation office was in charge of the school buses and confirmed that policies had not been followed by the bus driver. This included checking the children’s tags, as well as ensuring that a parent was present to pick them up.

“I do have to say that I am so incredibly proud of these kids. They are so f****** smart,” Kelly said. “They would literally alternate ringing doorbells, one of them would stay on the sidewalk while the other one would go up and ring the football and they would keep watch.”

She concluded the video by urging parents to teach their children what to do if they encounter a similar situation.

