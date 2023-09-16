Drivers go viral after road rage turns into brawl in the middle of highway

Two drivers in Toronto went viral after their road rage transformed into a wrestling match that took up an entire highway.

We all get a bit heated behind the wheel from time to time, but these two drivers in particular took things way too far.

During some evening rush hour traffic, two men got out of their cars and ended up wrestling each other to the ground on September 12 earlier this week.

It’s currently unknown what caused the two men to become so angry and start fighting each other, but local law enforcement warned that anyone who saw similar behavior should report it to the police.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Highway brawl goes viral in Toronto

One local police officer took to social media to describe what had happened between the two men. Sergeant Kerry Schmidt said: “You know you’re having a bad day when you find yourself rolling around on the highway, fighting with someone else who you became annoyed with.

“This is something that should never be happening. People may have a short fuse, but this could trun violent, it could turn deadly. You don’t know what’s going to happen its really not worth it. You spent more time fighting than you did behind one car length. This is certainly unacceptable any time, anywhere.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on the weird places people have started fights, check out this British rapper who fought off two thieves in a gas station.