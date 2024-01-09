Passengers scream in fear after girl sets off firework on public bus

Passengers scream in fear after girl sets off firework on public busX/Twitter: PicturesFoIder
A girl set a firework off on public transit, causing passengers to scream in fear for their lives.
A young girl, whose name is kept private under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, set a firework off on a public bus in Toronto, Canada.
Though she found the moment funny, laughing as she lit the firework, passengers scurried and screamed in fear.
The girl is now facing criminal charges, as her actions are being regarded as “extremely irresponsible.”
Girl who set off firework is facing “mischief endangering life” charge
In June 2023, a girl nearly created a fire and injured bystanders as she set off a firework in an enclosed and moving bus. In the viral video of the captured moment, the girl can be heard saying, “Sh*t, sh*t, sh*t, it’s not popping.”
However, when it finally popped, she happily looked at the ruckus she caused, saying, “Holy f*ck!”
At one point, a passenger screamed out, “You f*cking idiot!” While others can be seen ducking and scurrying as far away from the firework as possible.
This girl set off a firework on a public bus… pic.twitter.com/xvttyGH9Ut— non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) January 8, 2024
Viewers of the viral moment commented, saying they think she should be sent to jail. While others questioned why she’d set a firework off on a bus in the first place.
Since the negligent attack, the girl has been charged with mischief endangering life. It’s unknown if she’s received any form of community service or time served in a juvenile detention center.
Fortunately for the girl, nobody was injured, so her repercussions may not be as serious as many people would like them to be.