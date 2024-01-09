Passengers scream in fear after girl sets off firework on public bus

A girl set a firework off on public transit, causing passengers to scream in fear for their lives.

A young girl, whose name is kept private under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, set a firework off on a public bus in Toronto, Canada.

Though she found the moment funny, laughing as she lit the firework, passengers scurried and screamed in fear.

The girl is now facing criminal charges, as her actions are being regarded as “extremely irresponsible.”

Article continues after ad

Girl who set off firework is facing “mischief endangering life” charge

In June 2023, a girl nearly created a fire and injured bystanders as she set off a firework in an enclosed and moving bus. In the viral video of the captured moment, the girl can be heard saying, “Sh*t, sh*t, sh*t, it’s not popping.”

Article continues after ad

However, when it finally popped, she happily looked at the ruckus she caused, saying, “Holy f*ck!”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

At one point, a passenger screamed out, “You f*cking idiot!” While others can be seen ducking and scurrying as far away from the firework as possible.

Article continues after ad

Viewers of the viral moment commented, saying they think she should be sent to jail. While others questioned why she’d set a firework off on a bus in the first place.

Since the negligent attack, the girl has been charged with mischief endangering life. It’s unknown if she’s received any form of community service or time served in a juvenile detention center.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately for the girl, nobody was injured, so her repercussions may not be as serious as many people would like them to be.