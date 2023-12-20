What is TikTok’s “Christmas gas” prank?

Daughters are going viral for pulling the “Christmas gas” prank on their dads. Here are all the details about the comical trick.

Though a trend of the past, the “Christmas gas” prank has gone viral yet again.

Consisting of a white lie and a phone call to dad, the prank has gained popularity for being so funny.

Here are all the details you’ll need to pull it off this holiday season.

TikTokers laugh at viral “Christmas gas” prank

The “Christmas gas” prank involves daughters making calls to their dads to ask for their help after using the wrong gas for their car.

Article continues after ad

Being that the diesel pump is colored green at the gas station, many people are telling their dads that they’ve been told to use the green pump around Christmas time solely because of its color.

Article continues after ad

However, diesel could pose a problem for many cars, as it’s primarily used for pickup trucks because it could clog the gasoline engine if otherwise used.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

One TikToker, Avery, played the prank on her dad this year and fooled him really well. She called him up and said she used the “Christmas gas” and continued to explain why it was called that.

Article continues after ad

Her dad reacted in a panic, asking, “Christmas one?! What the hell are you talking about!?”

Though Avery eventually told him it was a joke, her dad said that the prank wasn’t funny.

Those who have viewed the viral “Christmas gas” joke on TikTok have shared in laughter, saying, “Lmao, I love that,” and, “Lmfao, I need to do this prank!”

Article continues after ad

Luckily, there are a few days left to pull the prank off before Christmas — but just remember, don’t actually use the diesel gas!