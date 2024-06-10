Kick streamer under fire for setting off firecrackers next to homeless person

Kick streamer ‘BIGSIIX’ is facing backlash for lighting firecrackers right next to a homeless person as they tried to sleep.

Kick streams continue to stir up debate online, as streamers on the site frequently push the envelope and toe the line between what is and isn’t acceptable on the platform.

In the past year, we’ve seen countless incidents go viral involving fights, reckless driving, sexual misconduct, and more. Plus, those involved normally go without any sort of significant punishment from the company, with rare bans typically lasting a few days at most.

During a June 9 stream, Kick streamer BIGSIIX was pretending to be homeless for content and decided to prank a real homeless person with firecrackers.

Article continues after ad

After driving around town, BIGSIIX and a friend came across an unhoused person sleeping on the sidewalk and set up for the prank by laying out the firecrackers right next to them.

Article continues after ad

Once they were lit, the streamer ran back into the car, and the two escaped just as the firecrackers began exploding.

The man started running towards the car, but it wasn’t clear if he suspected the streamer was behind it or if he just wanted to get away from the explosions. However, BIGSIIX and his friend couldn’t contain their laughter and immediately began watching a clip of their ‘practical joke.’

Article continues after ad

Footage of the firecracker debacle soon spread on social media, where X users immediately condemned the duo over the incident.

“That’s f**ked,” one said.

“Man, people do some dumb things for no reason, smh,” remarked someone else.

Another user even compared the words “Kick streamer” to “Florida man” because of how many wild, negative stories have spawned that involve creators on Kick and men from the Sunshine State.

At the time of writing, Kick hasn’t handed out any sort of punishment to BIGSIIX, as his channel remains fully active. That said, according to Kick’s community guidelines, intentional violence is prohibited and states: “Dangerous competitions, dares or pranks can lead to violence.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Kick has also faced backlash recently after streamers Zherka and Heelmike were permabanned on the platform for allegedly soliciting minors – something the two deny.