Post Malone and Joe Rogan baffled by “crazy” NPC TikTok trend

While on Joe Rogan and Post Malone talked about TikTok’s NPC trend, calling it a “crazy” phenomenon.

Singer Post Malone is no stranger to odd behavior, with has his eccentric and carefree ways coming through in his on-stage performances, as well as his interviews and fan interactions.

Some fans of his have even gone as far as saying that he acts as if he’s intoxicated or under the influence of some sort of drug. Malone has shut down said rumors, especially after being blessed with his first child.

Not only has Malone recently stated that he wasn’t engaging with drugs, but he also took to Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, to share his opinion on the new NPC TikTok trend.

Post Malone shocked by the success of TikTok’s NPC trend

The video first popped up on the podcast when Rogan mentioned that people “watch a lot of sh*t they hate” and the discussion turning to popular NPC creator, Pinkydoll. As the two watched some of Pinkydoll’s videos, Malone seemed shocked by the success of such a “crazy” video.

Rogan commented on how “beautiful” Pinkydoll is and joked that she could just “lick her lips” and make money.

They continued to talk about how the NPC streams last for hours and questioned if Pinkydoll ever breaks her character. The two then laughed at the video where Pinkydoll was interrupted by her child and had to act normal.

Pinkydoll has become so successful that it’s reported she is paid upwards of $3,000 for each NPC stream and $7,000 per day — hence why she was the topic of the conversation between Malone and Rogan.

This trend being the “non-player character” also known as NPC. Though there’s been plenty of influencers that have made their own renditions of the trend, there’s one that stands out the most and that’s Pinkydoll.

While Pinkydoll video tapes herself, she repetitively speaks statements like, “Ice cream so good,” or “Gang gang, gang gang.” She also consistently makes believe that she is popping balloons and makes the “popping” sound with her mouth, as these are the peculiar things that her followers are into.

Though Malone and Rogan focused on Pinkydoll in their conversation, other influencers like Amouranth have also gone viral for their unique videos, as she also made a staggering amount by live-streaming herself sleeping.