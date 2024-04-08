EntertainmentMusic

Morgan Wallen charged with three felonies after throwing chair at police officers

Molly Byrne
Morgan Wallen was charged with three felonies after throwing a chair at police officers at a Nashville bar.

Country singer Morgan Wallen, 30, was arrested at 10:53 PM on Sunday and charged with three felonies.

Wallen was in downtown Nashville at Eric Church’s new bar, Chief’s on Broadway, when he threw a chair off the roof, almost hitting two police officers.

Staff members claimed Wallen, who smiled in his mugshot, laughed after the incident. However, his attorney said Wallen is “cooperating fully with authorities.”

The ‘Wasted on You’ artist will have to appear in criminal court on May 3 to face his three felony charges. He is currently facing two counts of reckless endangerment for the two officers who were affected as well as one count for endangering the general public.

Following Wallen’s arrest, he was released from Davidson County Jail at 3:30 AM Monday on a $15,250 bond.

This isn’t Wallen’s first run-in with the law, though. In 2020, he was arrested in Nashville for disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges.

And in 2016, he was charged with a DUI, but the case was ultimately dropped.

As for what’s next for the ‘Last Night’ singer, he is due to be on his ‘One Night At A Time’ tour through August. He and Post Malone are also expected to drop a song they recently collaborated on.

