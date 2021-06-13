Popular Fortnite duo x2Twins banned on Twitch - Dexerto

Jesse and Jordan Eckley, popular Fortnite content creators based in Australia and known as the ‘x2Twins’, have been banned on Twitch for as yet unknown reasons.

The x2Twins have made their name on YouTube through Fortnite, regularly uploading a mix of serious and humorous content. Their popularity and natural charisma with one another has seen them pick up over 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Recent content has, unsurprisingly, focused on Fortnite’s seventh season, which dropped on June 8. Alongside their YouTube presence, the twins have amassed a significant following on Twitch, often streaming FNCS Qualifiers and other tournaments.

However, on June 13, the pair were abruptly banned from the streaming platform.

The reason for their ban is unclear as of the publication of this article, with the twins tweeting to question the ban and convey their confusion.

“Just got banned on Twitch?” they tweeted. “I have no idea why we have 0 strikes, literally done nothing to my knowledge? About to f**king cry bro.”

Bans on Twitch generally occur when a streamer breaks Twitch’s rules around streaming, but bans have been known to occur by accident in the past or because of mass reports from trolls.

Twitch often faces criticism for their lack of transparency over bans, avoiding comment in nearly every case on why the action has been taken. While a hardline stance is not necessarily unwelcome, it can often mean content creators are initially unclear of the reasons for their ban.

That appears to be the case with the x2Twins, who will be hoping for a quick resolution to their ban. As it is their first issue, it will likely be a limited-time ban, perhaps 24 hours or 3 days.

We will update this story as more details become clear.