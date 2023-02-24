Police warn against Kool-Aid Man TikTok trend as teens arrested

Police in the United States have warned against the Kool-Aid Man challenge that has been going viral on TikTok after a number of trends were arrested in New York.

Over the last year or so, TikTok has seen its fair share of trends that users have tried to replicate in one way or another.

Some of these, like the Blackout challenge and Sleepy Chicken trend, have been pretty dangerous, while others like the Devious Lick challenge have left TikTokers in a whole lot of trouble with their school.

There have also been some instances where the authorities have had to step in. That happened with the Kia car theft challenge and is now happening with the Kool-Aid Man challenge, as a number of teens have been arrested.

Police arrest New York teens over Kool-Aid Man TikTok challenge

The challenge, as the name suggests, tasks TikTokers with replicating a classic commercial for the Kool-Aid brand as the Kool-Aid Man breaks through fences around people’s homes.

A number of videos have popped up around the trend, but a group of six teenagers – aged from 12 to 18 – were ticketed for “criminal mischief” on Long Island due to their involvement in the trend, which happened in the early hours of the morning on February 20.

“This is a really bad decision, they shouldn’t be influenced by social media or their friends. It might seem fun and it might be a prank, but it’s criminal and they will be held accountable,” Suffolk County Chief of Patrol Gerard Hardy told NBC New York.

According to Hardy, the teens were released to their parents after being ticketed, but the case remains open, and the six males could face charges over it.

It remains to be seen if anything further will happen and if more tikTokers are punished for their involvement.