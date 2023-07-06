Pokimane is loving Threads launch but has one big feature request

Twitch star Pokimane shared her thoughts just a day after Twitter competitor Threads launched but shared one request with her followers.

Over the last decade, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to her streams on Twitch and videos on YouTube.

She’s also quite active on social media platforms like Twitter, so when Meta launched Threads on July 5, 2023, it makes sense that she quickly joined the site.

In a series of posts on Threads, Pokimane shared her thoughts on the site as well as one request for her followers.

Article continues after ad

Pokimane shares thoughts on Instagram Threads

Anys, who has over nine million followers on Twitch, was user number 123 on Threads meaning she was brought into the app before its official launch to the public.

She shared her thoughts about the site just hours after the doors were open, mentioning that it’s exciting to be a part of something new.

“Ngl it’s exciting to be a part of something new, but I’m also a bit scared about how this app will change over the next couple weeks…” she said before making a request to her fans: “Let’s keep it fun & wholesome forever, yea?”

Article continues after ad

Threads: Pokimanelol

The next morning, Pokimane shared in another post that she is liking Threads more than Twitter. Fellow female creator and YouTube star Valkyrae was quick to agree with Poki’s thoughts.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I already like Threads more than Twitter,” Pokimane said. “Same, it feels so nice here,” replied Valkyrae.

Pokimane and Valkyrae are just two of the hundreds of internet stars that have made their way to the newly launched platform.

Others include KSI, Ludwig, MrBeast, Hasan, and many, many more.

Article continues after ad

For more information on Threads including how to sign up and find your friends, head over to check out our coverage.