Teacher pays student thousands on OnlyFans after saying she’d “go nowhere in life”

An OnlyFans model is making bank off her old teacher despite him initially telling her that she’d “go nowhere in life.”

Sometimes, revenge is just sweet and for Dutch OnlyFans star Vera Dijkmans, it can prove quite lucrative too.

According to Dijkmans, who makes a killing on the adult platform, she recently noticed that one of her followers looked exactly like an old teacher of hers.

While she originally dismissed it as a coincidence, when the user sent her a message, she was stunned to see that it was in fact her former teacher who was now one of her biggest supporters. But it wasn’t always that way.

OnlyFans model sent thousands of dollars from old teacher who insulted her

In an interview with DailyStar, Dijkmans revealed that while her teacher tried to treat her like other students, the two butted heads quite often.

“Back then, he treated me like any other student but we didn’t get along – he told me I wouldn’t go anywhere in life,” she explained. “And I actually dropped out of high school soon after when I was 15. That’s why I was so surprised to see him on my followers list – he’s now one of my biggest fans.”

Instagram/veradijkmans OnlyFans star Vera Dijkmans cosplays as popular characters like D.Va from Overwatch.

According to the OF star, having an old teacher subscribe to her OnlyFans was “extremely uncomfortable” and recalled the teacher being very strict in class.

“I never got the impression that he liked me as a student, let alone like this,” she said. “It’s even weirder because he told me he had seen me grow as a person on social media and as he got more and more intrigued, he wanted to reach out.”

However, once he sent her thousands of dollars just for a lingerie picture, it seems like her concerns evaporated. At the moment, Vera claims she’s making $300,000 a month – quite the opposite of “going nowhere” in life.

“Finally I have my revenge on the people who never believed in me,” she laughed triumphantly.