Pokimane encourages shy fan who thinks he’s ugly to show his face

Twitch star Pokimane encouraged a shy guy on Omegle who he was afraid to show his face on camera due to low self-esteem about his looks.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is one of Twitch’s top broadcasters, currently ranking as the site’s 10th most-followed streamer on top of being its most-followed female content creator, overall.

As such, it makes sense that quite a few people using social media have probably heard of her — so it came as little surprise that, when she decided to peruse Omegle for a YouTube video, quite a few of the strangers she met actually knew who she was.

For those out of the loop, Omegle is a website that allows you to enter chat rooms with strangers based on a series of prompts, or just completely randomly. These chat rooms can have video or be text-only.

During one of her conversations with online randoms, Poki ran into a young man who recognized her. However, he initially refused to show his face on camera, instead choosing to show his hairline from where he sat in his home.

Pokimane gasses up fan scared to show his face

At first, Pokimane was confused. “Why are you only showing your forehead?” she asked. “Not even, it’s just your hairline.”

“I’m not showing my face,” he replied. “I get embarrassed. …I’m not very good-looking.”

This surprised Pokimane, who asked the guy to show his face so she could judge for herself whether or not he was as plain as he claimed. He finally turned the camera to show off his mug — and Pokimane was shocked.

“Why are you saying you’re not very good looking?” she asked in genuine confusion. “You look so normal. Like, there’s nothing wrong with you.”

“Oh, thank you!” the young lad replied.

“You really think you’re not good-looking?” a surprised Poki asked. “How old are you?”

“Eighteen,” he answered.

“You should not feel that way about yourself,” Anys encouraged him. “What in the world would make you feel that way? And you’re so young! Show your face to the world forever!”

(Topic begins at 2:38)

She ended their conversation after the young man answered that he would do as she asked — hopefully facing the rest of his day with confidence after one of Twitch’s top streamers reassured him about his looks.

This isn’t the first time Pokimane has spoken out about self-image on the internet lately. In fact, just a week ago, Anys had an open conversation with fans about the dangers of social media and how it makes some users “obsessed” with their image.