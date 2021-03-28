Pokimane defends fan after "cute" drawing is criticized by Reddit - Dexerto

Pokimane defended a fan after their “cute” drawing of her was criticized by others on social media, slamming it as “unnecessary” behavior and calling out the main perpetrator.

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys knows her fans will always have her back. But they’ll be glad to know she has their back, too, especially when they’re subject to “unnecessary” criticism over something as simple as a drawing.

Believe it or not, that’s exactly what happened in this thread. It all started when a fan named ‘Veoxylia’ uploading an “art style exploration” drawing that was essentially a stylish portrait of Pokemon.

Advertisement

However, it didn’t sit well with another member on the OfflineTV subreddit, who claimed they “really liked the style, it looks super cute” but believed it “didn’t look that much like Poki” and didn’t have her “very distinct pear shape body type.”

Pokimane stumbled upon the picture while trawling through the subreddit live on stream and had nothing but kind words to the fan who drew the picture. “This is immensely cute,” she said. ‘Thank you.”

The ecstatic fan responded, saying, “I can’t believe I failed to see [you write a response] live on stream. I’m so glad you like it!”

Advertisement

Read More: Sykkuno drags Pokimane into hilarious GTA RP police chase

But she was shocked to see the criticism and had some fiery words to say to the person who commented. Initially, she planned to write, “Hey, dude, I know you’re not trying to come across as being rude, but this type of criticism is just unnecessary, my friend. It’s just a drawing.”

Then, she wondered whether it was worth saying anything at all. “I don’t even know if there’s much else to say. Do I really need to get into it?” she said to her fans as she deleted the message.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the end, though, she couldn’t let it sit and decided to write something similar but with a little more attitude.

Advertisement

“Hey, dude, who asked? On the real, though, this type of “criticism” is a bit unnecessary. It’s just a drawing.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fortunately, it all worked out for the fan who drew it.

It seems like they didn’t take the criticism to heart and was just happy to know their favorite streamer saw it and loved it.

On the other hand, the person who criticized it never responded, and although they weren’t trying to be rude, they learned a valuable lesson.