Sykkuno drags Pokimane into hilarious GTA RP police chase in her return stream - Dexerto

Sykkuno was looking for Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter in a GTA RP server to hang out with the 100 Thieves star. Instead, he stumbled upon Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys in her return to roleplaying, and got up to some hilarious shenanigans.

GTA RP has undergone a renaissance on Twitch in the last two months. After months of being stagnant, the trend revived in early February as streamers like Jaryd ‘summit1g’ Lazar committed full-time to the roleplaying trend.

Now, everyone else is hopping back on board. Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been in the headlines, and the OfflineTV gang have moved from Rust back to GTA. Now, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has made her surprising return after abandoning the scene months ago.

Advertisement

It just so happened that the first person to stumble upon her presence was close friend Sykkuno.

Yuno Sykk, the motorcycle-helmet wearing boxer, met up with Celine LaCroix, Pokimane’s character, initially thinking it’d be Valkyrae.

Read More: xQc nearly passes out during intense GTA RP bank heist

“This has gotta be Rae,” he said, before Pokimane opened her mouth with her French ‘accent’. “That’s not Rae, but it’s somebody I know!”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pokimane explained that she left “the city” that NoPixel GTA RP is set up in after being shot a couple of times. However, she is back and “better than ever.”

The reunion wasn’t without its hilarity. Sykkuno offered Pokimane a bottle of water as a present for returning. Instead of picking it up though, she accidentally punched Sykkuno as she forgot “what ‘muscles’ [she] needed to flex to pick it up.”

Advertisement

“I’m so sorry. I was trying to click ⁠— I’m so sorry Monsieur,” Pokimane said, holding back laughter.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The two hung out for a while, before getting into a police chase after Sykkuno slinked his way out of a traffic stop.

“Hey, don’t switch drivers you a**hole. You piece of sh*t,” the cops said, as Sykkuno shuffled seats with another roleplayer in the car.

“Oh sorry officer I didn’t understand the instructions I was so confused,” he rebutted.

Pokimane got lost in all the thrill of being on the run, except for when they accidentally ran over someone crossing the street. “Sorry Madam,” Pokimane screamed.

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was an eventful return for Pokimane, but whether she sticks around remains to be seen. By the sounds of it, she had a good time.

With just under 20,000 viewers tuning into her return, the trend could bring her in good streaming numbers too.