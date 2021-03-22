Pokimane reveals she's planning to move back to OfflineTV house - Dexerto

Pokimane revealed she’s planning on moving back into the OfflineTV house after making a shock exit less than a year ago.

It’s been a while since Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys lived in the OfflineTV house. She moved out on June 19, 2020, admitted the drama between her and Federico ‘Fedmyster’ Gaytan was a “big reason” for it.

It was a sad moment for her fans, who loved seeing her surrounded by the crew. Even though she still interacts with them on stream, there was something special about seeing them all under the same room.

But in an interesting turn of events, it sounds like she’s planning to move back after spilling the news on her latest stream.

“I don’t know if it’s a bad idea to say it, but I’m going to say it. I might move back into the OTV house!” she said. The awkward smile on her face made it seem like she wasn’t sure if she’d opened pandora’s box.

However, after a long silence and many excited comments from fans, she elaborated on it a little more. Pokimane claimed she isn’t “fully decided” on the move, but she is “really considering it” because she likes constant interaction with her friends.

“On a day-to-day basis, I do like human interaction. So, maybe I’m just better off living with people,” she said. Then, she concluded it was a no-brainer for her to move back in with the OfflineTV crew. “So I’m just like, f**k it, why not just live with OTV again? And I feel kinda hype!”

Pokimane did add if her planned OfflineTV house return doesn’t pan out, she’s considering living alone. The Twitch star has concerns, however, that she might get “super lonely” since being a streamer means she’ll spend lots of time at home.

“If I had a place to go to work, then I wouldn’t be sad,” she said. However, she also added, “I feel way more confident and comfortable in my friend group now [and] I know people will come over and I can go visit people.”

So, although nothing is set in stone, it seems like she’s leaning towards moving back into the OfflineTV house.