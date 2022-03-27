Pokimane claps back at Twitch viewers criticizing her naturally curly hair

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys clapped back at a Twitch viewer who told her she “doesn’t look good” with curly hair, telling them to “take it up with God” because it’s her natural look.

Poki’s curly hair has been a huge talking point ever since she ‘debuted’ it on stream in November 2021. Most fans loved it, but some accused her of ‘blackfacing’ — which made no sense to defenders like Hasan since it’s her natural style.

On March 25, 2022, one viewer decided to take things a step further by telling her that she “doesn’t look good” with curly hair.

Poki responded in the perfect way, telling them to “take it up with God” instead of her.

“You know, if you feel that way, you should take it up with God, bro,” said Poki. “You should tell him, ‘You shouldn’t have made her this way,’ and maybe he’ll have some arguments for you.

“But for me, b*tch, I just look like this. I take a shower, and this is how I look, so yeah. Don’t tell me. Take it up with him. Do a little prayer. Talk to God, not me!

“And you know what? If you ever see someone and they don’t like a feature that they have, take it up with God, don’t tell them! What the f**k are they gonna do. Get plastic surgery for your ass? No!”

It’s not the first time a viewer has criticized her appearance in some way. In October 2020, one viewer told her she looked “kind of chubby.” Poki responded by saying: “Does that say more about me or about you?”

Poki’s also had to deal with people asking for inappropriate pictures, clipping “creepy” clips during her stream, and more. She’s developed a thick skin and manages to brush it off in a nonchalant way — but the constant attacks nevertheless sting.