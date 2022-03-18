Pokimane has perfect response to thirsty Twitch fan asking for feet pics

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane trolled a creepy viewer asking her for feet pics. The OfflineTV star had her chat in tears of laughter after having the perfect response to the bizarre fan request.

As one of the top female streamers on Twitch, Imane ‘Pokimane‘ Anys has had to deal with her fair share of run-ins with trolls and pushy audience members trying to derail her live broadcast.

The Moroccan-Canadian turned the tables on one fan who kept asking her for feet pics. The 25-year-old embarrassed the thirsty viewer by giving them exactly what they asked for with a hilarious twist.

Pokimane hits back at Twitch viewer asking for feet pics

The popular OfflineTV creator uploaded a clip of the encounter to her YouTube on March 18 and showed how she handled a pushy fan who kept asking her to show her feet live on stream. In the clip, the thirsty viewer kept asking to see her feet in chat.

“Show feet my love,” Anys said, reading the creepy message out loud to her audience. “You want me to show feet? Sure. Here,” she responded, before pulling up a Google image search of “gross feet.”

The streamer then pointed towards all the twisted unhygienic images of feet and asked, “Do you like these? Show feet? Oooh, this one’s like teasing you through the sock. How about these?” She then broke down into laughter and quipped, “You said show feet. I’m just being a people pleaser out here, you know!”

The streamer’s perfect response had her chat in complete laughter as she had given the thirsty viewer exactly what they wanted. Fans reacted to the moment and praised Anys for how she handled the unruly audience member.

“Pokimane is such a smartass and I love it!” one user wrote. Another commented, “THIS IS SMART I LOVE HER BAHAHA.”

While this will not be the last time Pokimane will have to deal with nefarious viewers, maybe they will think twice the next time they try to disrupt her broadcast as the OTV star has proven herself as the queen of ultimate comebacks.

With over nine million followers on the platform, she has also continued to be one of the most popular channels on Twitch. During the Streamer Awards in March, the creator won the ‘Legacy Award’ for her impact on the streaming industry.