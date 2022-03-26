xQc, Pokimane nearly banned from Fortnite for “teaming” with stream snipers

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys were nearly banned from Fortnite after “teaming” with a group of stream snipers, which goes against the game’s community guidelines.

Twitch streamers have been diving back into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 en masse to re-experience the game now that building has been removed. xQc and Pokimane are among them, and they’ve enjoyed it so far.

However, they narrowly avoided a ban while playing together on March 25 after “teaming” with stream snipers — a term that means intentionally coordinating with other players to achieve a mutually beneficial goal.

xQc is no stranger to being stream sniped in games. It happened again in Fortnite. A swarm of them surrounded xQc and Poki while they were trying to play, jumping around for their chance to be seen on stream.

Rather than let it bother them, xQc and Poki decided to make the most of the situation and have some fun. xQc urged them to keep it cool and started issuing orders. He asked them to form a line and slide down a hill.

However, just when he was about to start counting down, xQc and Poki were both kicked out of the lobby with the following message: “You have been kicked for teaming. Please remember to play fair in Fortnite.”

The pair were speechless after it happened. xQc asked fans whether it was something that happened automatically. Meanwhile, Poki apologized to hers. However, since it was the first time, it didn’t result in a ban.

“Oh my god, I’m so glad we’re not fully banned,” said Poki. “I actually thought we would be fully banned. We need to create a custom game if we want to do that.”

Then, they dusted themselves off and re-queued.