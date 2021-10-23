Pokimane claims her and Disguised Toast are “most controversial” OfflineTV members

Twitch streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys is never one to shy away from sharing her opinion, and her latest offering backs up her “controversial” approach.

Pokimane has always shared her thoughts on other creators and trends within the content creation world, without hesitation.

Joining friend and collaborator Disguised Toast on the OfflineTV Podcast, Pokimane decided to double down on her approach to streaming and interacting with her peers.

Despite her first experiences with streaming making it difficult to “formulate an opinion,” the Twitch streamer has definitely found her call to be bold.

Pokimane and Disguised Toast are the “most controversial”

Sitting down on the OfflineTV Podcast with content creator Disguised Toast, the pair quickly got into the finer details of what it takes to be a streamer. Getting into their reputation among the OfflineTV team, Pokimane didn’t hesitate to say that Disguised Toast and herself are the “most controversial” creators among the group.

“Within OTV, I feel like me and you are secretly the most controversial. Maybe less so secret for me,” Pokimane explained. “For me, I love to talk, I genuinely love to share my opinion.”

Pokimane added that she “maybe shied away from” expressing her opinion earlier in her streaming career, and explained that she believes Toast to have been the same. Solidifying her claims, Pokimane hasn’t held back when it comes to peers such as Valkyrae, who recently launched a gaming-inspired skincare brand known as RFLCT.

Created to aid gamers against blue light emittance from monitors and other devices, Pokimane was straight to the point with her thoughts on the product: “Use sunscreen.” As the pair used to live together, Pokimane naturally feels like she is in an awkward spot when it comes to critiquing Valkyrae’s business. However, looking at Valkyrae’s response to the backlash, she added “I’m glad she acknowledged those concerns were valid.”

Outside of dissecting her former housemate’s divisive skincare product, Pokimane has taken breaks from streaming before and now the streamer is “figuring things out and experimenting” whilst “prioritizing her life.”