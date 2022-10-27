Pokimane apologizes for going “MIA” in Twitch streaming update

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys updated fans about her lack of streams since returning from a mental health reset earlier this year.

Pokimane is one of the biggest streamers in the world with millions of followers across a variety of platforms, but her Twitch content is what many know her for.

Her channel’s past broadcasts say It’s been eight days since the last time she went live, leading fans to wonder where the Twitch Queen has been.

On October 27, the streamer made a post on her personal account to update fans and provide some information on when they’ll be able to actually see her next.

YouTube/Pokimane Pokimane has been “MIA” on Twitch.

“I actually miss streaming,” Pokimane wrote. “Sorry for being more MIA than I expected!”

Back in September, Anys returned from a Twitch hiatus to reset mentally and revealed there would be some big schedule changes with her focusing more on other platforms like TikTok and YouTube.

The streaming sensation had said she would likely be streaming only two or three days a week, but as she admitted, there’s been a bit more of a gap than she thought there would be.

However, Pokimane says she is now recommitted to streaming and plans to do a lot more of it for the remainder of 2022.

“Gonna spend the weekend with my parents and be back to work for the rest of the year,” she explained.

As such, it would seem like viewers can expect to see her back early next week for a Twitch return, but it’s anyone’s guess what the streamer has planned for 2023 as she looks to diversify her content.