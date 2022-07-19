Pokimane announces shock Twitch break for “mental reset”

Alan Bernal . 1 hour ago

Twitch star Pokimane is taking time off streaming following her TwitchCon appearance in Amsterdam to focus on “life offline” with a mental reset.

As one of the most prominent faces on Twitch, Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has built a steady reputation for an easy-going stream that audiences can expect to go live throughout regular intervals during the week.

She’s one of Twitch’s top channels on the platform, is by far the most followed female streamer and also averages about 20,000 viewers every stream, according to data from SullyGnome.

After coming off from a widely successful 2021, Pokimane is taking a step back to recalibrate before going live again.

Pokimane Twitch The career-streamer has steadily build one of the strongest brands on Twitch.

Pokimane will take a leave from content creation and her Twitch streams, while leaving her return open for a future date.

“I’ve been feeling in need of a mental reset and some time to focus on myself / my life offline,” she said. “[In my opinion,] proper breaks are essential to one’s health / career longevity, and I’m so grateful for the support y’all have shown me over the years.

“Thanks for putting me in a position where I’m able to take time off like this. Looking forward to coming back refreshed and ready to make more content. Take care, stay hydrated, and see you soon.”

Pokimane has been vigilant when it comes to her mental state and her career. The popular figure has taken extended breaks in the past, citing bad cases of burnout as an “overworking streamer.”

One of her breaks went over about a month (with an abrupt Among Us stream mixed in there) but it’s never set in stone how long an individual needs to fully reset.

It’s unclear when the Queen of Twitch will come back, though her 9.2 million followers will surely keep an eye out for her return.