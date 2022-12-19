Viral Pokemon “nature documentary” has fans rolling in the comments

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

A creative Pokemon fan recently filmed a clever “nature documentary” about the Grass-type creature Rowlet and people absolutely love it.

The adorable Grass and Flying-type Pokemon Rowlet first stole the hearts of fans around the world in Pokemon Sun and Moon.

Bearing the frame of a stubby owl, Rowlet quickly became one of the more beloved pocket monsters. This much seems evidenced in the official and fan-made merchandise that fills many an online shop.

Rowlet-branded collectibles aren’t just good for display, either. For example, one inventive member of the Pokemon community found an interesting use for a particularly throwable plushie.

Rowlet stars in a Pokemon-themed nature documentary

Twitter user @teletelo recently shared a short video modeled after a nature documentary. Instead of providing commentary on real-world wildlife, though, this nature video offers a few details about the Pokemon known as Rowlet.

The David Attenborough-esque voice-over calls attention to the creature’s round body, before noting that its “little legs are designed for distance.” Since the Rowlet being documented is a plushie, the demonstration of the Flying-type Pokemon’s flight abilities ends with it crashing to the floor.

As one would expect, Pokemon fans are enamored with the Rowlet nature documentary. “The nature documentary I would love to watch,” one person wrote in response to the above Twitter post.

“He is probably going to be a ghost type after that fall,” another fan replied in jest.

Despite being up for approximately one hour at the time of writing, the Twitter post has already accumulated over 160 retweets and close to 600 likes. Suffice it to say, this Rowlet video is well on its way to becoming the talk of the Pokemon community.