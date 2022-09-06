Pokemon fans want a 3D version of Gold, Silver & Crystal so much they made it

Pokemon fans often dream of their favorite generations being remade with a fresh coat of paint, but one ambitious fan took it upon themselves to create Gold, Silver, & Crystal with 3D graphics.

Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver are two of the most beloved games in the entire franchise. This is because they contain both the Kanto and Johto regions, and they play into Pokemon fans’ love of nostalgia.

However, these 2009 classics are remakes of the 1999 Game Boy Color games Gold & Silver. Despite this fact, Pokemon enthusiasts often wish for another remake of the Kanto/Johto titles.

We likely won’t see official remakes of these titles for some time as there are plenty of other generations in line to get a touch or Legends-Esque spin-off. But that hasn’t stopped one fan from making their own 3D rendition of Gold, Silver, and Crystal.

Pokemon Gold, Silver, & Crystal in 3D

Reddit user RoteBlaubeere shared their creation to the r/pokemon subreddit with the caption, “A game like this would be awesome don’t you think? I used GSC sprites and put them into 3D space (+Postprocessing magic) and this is the result.”

The post showed two images: one of a battle sequence and another of the overworld. For Nintendo fans, the concept images look very similar to the same style of Octopath Traveler.

Rote used sprites from the original Gold/Silver/Crystal games, but the depth of field and use of shadows give the Game Boy Color models new life. And plenty of Pokemon fans took to the comments to praise their work.

One user commented, “It’s literally what I wanted. I’m gonna be honest 3D is nice but if they’re not committing to making enough animations then this style should be used instead. They could also just not do pixel sprites and just 2D animated sprites.”

In response, Rote stated, “I was thinking about creating a game by mixing the Octopath Traveler style with Pokemon mechanics a while ago.”

So while Game Freak may have abandoned the classic pixel-style graphics for new-age 3D models, it seems the spirit of the original Pokemon games may live on through fan-made projects.