Plane passenger freaks out after her bold flirting attempt with stranger is successful

A plane passenger went viral on TikTok, after her adorable flirting attempt with a stranger landed her a successful response.

TikToker Natalie (nataliebonbon) left viewers swooning after she decided to shoot her shot with a “cute” guy by writing her phone number on a napkin and handing it to him.

In a viral clip with 3 million views, the plane passenger filmed herself sitting on board a Southwest flight, after spotting the man in question sitting in the row ahead of her. “Really cute guy sitting in front of me on my flight,” Natalie wrote over the video. “Decided to shoot my shot.”

Article continues after ad

She then shared a photo of a note she scribbled down on a napkin, which read: “If you’re single/ interested, text me sometime.” The flirty flier also added a smiley face and her phone number before handing it to the man.

Much to Natalie’s surprise, the guy turned around and introduced himself to her, which left the content creator “freaking out.”

Shortly after arriving at their destination, she also received a text message from him, as he wrote: “Hey Natalie, nice to meet you. Yes, single and interested.”

Article continues after ad

TikTok users in the comments were delighted by the encounter, and many wanted to hear more of the story. “So happy for you! Here for the updates,” one person said. “When is the wedding? So cute!” another wrote. “Where do we subscribe to relationship updates?” a third added.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The romantic tale even prompted the official Southwest Airlines TikTok account to leave a comment that read: “As the love airline, we’re now invested!”

In a follow-up clip, Natalie revealed that the pair had plans to go out on a date, and that she would share an update or story time after the date had taken place.

Article continues after ad

This is just the latest airplane moment to go viral on TikTok, after a man’s flight got turned into a “private party” as he was the only passenger onboard.