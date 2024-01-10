Airline worker leaves message on passenger’s iPad after holding it “hostage” on plane

An airline worker went viral on TikTok for sharing a video message she left on a passenger’s iPad, after they left it on the plane.

In the clip, Khrissy (khrissywakeup7) told the iPad owner that she found their tablet in a slot near the seat where passengers would usually place their magazines or less valuable items. “I had to leave this video because you’re crazy for leaving this on the plane,” she said.

“You’re lucky. Hope you don’t show this to one of my employers. But you’re lucky my Black ass found this and I’m holding it hostage until the gate agent come around so I can give it to them.”

Khrissy’s video has since gone viral with a whopping 6.2 million views and 1.2 million likes, as viewers flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

TikTok reacts to airline employee’s video

Many TikTok users applauded the United Airlines worker for her smart idea. “You’re such an icon for this. I would’ve liked to see the face and energy of the person who just saved my life,” one person wrote.

“This is actually smart tbh cuz the video will sync to his iCloud and he’ll find it on his phone,” another said. “They’re lucky that you found it. Thank you for being so lovely,” a third added.

Others shared their own experiences of leaving their items behind on an airplane. “I left my whole purse on a SW flight I ain’t got no room for judgment. I didn’t even know until they called me after I left the airport,” one user recounted.

“I left my Apple Watch on a plane and never found it. Still sad about it,” another shared. “I accidentally left my passport in the plane and had to run all the way back. I made it before the doors closed,” someone else commented.

