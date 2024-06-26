TikToker causes internet storm exposing man cheating on his wife on flight

A passenger has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter after exposing a man for cheating on his wife during a 4-hour flight.

In a now-deleted TikTok video with over 24 million views, content creator Caroline (carolinerened) called out a married man who was getting intimate with another woman mid-flight.

“If this man is your husband flying United Airlines, flight 2140, from Houston to New York, he’s probably going to be staying with Katy tonight,” she wrote in the caption of the clip, which showed the man and his mistress cozying up during the 4-hour trip.

Caroline continued: “Him and Katy met at the airport bar and haven’t left each other’s side since then. He convinced her to change her seat so she could sit next to him and they could drink.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t know his name but know hers because he keeps saying it,” she explained, before adding details about the man’s personal and professional life.

Article continues after ad

“I wouldn’t have known he was married if he hadn’t been wearing his wedding ring,” the TikToker shared, before telling her viewers: “Do your thing.”

Although the video was removed from TikTok, it was reposted on Twitter, where it racked up over 29.2 million views. Many users praised the content creator for exposing the cheating husband, but there were plenty of critics too.

“Thank you for your service,” one person commented. “I don’t condone recording anybody without their knowledge except for situations like this,” another wrote. “Weirdo behavior from all parties involved,” a third said.

Article continues after ad

In a follow-up clip, Caroline claimed that the man and his mistress were “making out and ended up in the bathroom.”

According to many commenters, viewers quickly found the married couple’s social media accounts, and it seems the wife learned about her husband’s affair.

“So I take it the wife knows now, considering she has deactivated her Facebook & so has he, I pray she’s ok,” one viewer shared. “Wife has deleted her socials now. She’s probably mortified and tired of being tagged,” another wrote.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time that a cheater has been blasted on TikTok; previously, a woman went viral after getting revenge on her boyfriend who’d been unfaithful throughout their entire relationship.