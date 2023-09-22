Users unite as “keyboard Karen” goes viral with scathing airline review

A “keyboard Karen” has gone viral on TikTok after a user filmed a man filling out a feedback survey in the middle of a flight – and the internet is loving his reply.

Surveys, although useful for the organizers, can be a pain to fill out. Especially when they’re forced upon you.

This is what happened to a man onboard a plane, who was seen expressing his frustration with the survey by submitting the survey.

Wearing big headphones and loungewear, you could see he was in flight mode. Using the screen on the seat in front of him, he was seen filling out the onboard survey.

This was something TikToker goinggonemadd found interesting and decided to use her phone to film and zoom in on what he was thinking about the flight.

“You served vegetables that were frozen solid. You also interrupted my movie twice to ask me to take a survey,” the man was seen writing.

Clearly other TikTok users found it just as hilarious as it gained 2.8 million views with 304.8 thousand likes.

The person who uploaded the video captioned it: “Surveying *handshake emoji* Roasting #guesstheairline.”

Viewers quickly took to the comment section as they, on the rare occasion, actually agreed with a Karen.

One person commented: “He said, ‘you keep asking for feedback so here ya go!!'”

Another said: “scathing airline survey MID FLIGHT is a mood.”

“WE LOVE A KEYBOARD KAREN!!! That is my mood,” a third person wrote.

A fourth TikToker commented: “He’s so real for that.”

This is not the only viral video t come from a flight recently. Back in July, a woman went viral after she was filmed causing a stir on a flight and claiming that a man on the plane “wasn’t real.”