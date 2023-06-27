Man goes viral after flight turns into “private party” with no other passengers

A TikToker has gone viral after his flight turned into a “private party” as he was the only passenger onboard due to a substantial delay.

Airplanes and passenger behavior on flights have always been a pretty popular topic on TikTok, especially when it comes to passengers exposing others for being unruly.

We’ve seen TikTokers capture moments where another passenger has taken their shoes and socks off to get comfy, others shouting at staff because they’ve got crying babies onboard, and some reclining their chairs back a little too far.

An unruly cabin of passengers is a nightmare for other passengers and cabin crew, however, TikToker Phil Stringer managed to get a dream flight for many others as ended up being the only passenger on a cross-country trip.

Passenger goes viral after ending up on flight by himself

That’s right, Phil has gone viral because his trip from Oklahoma City to Charlotte ended up being massively disrupted by an 18-hour delay because of maintenance issues.

While many other passengers decided to find other ways of making the trip, he stayed in the airport alone and found himself to be the only passenger. “18 hour delay turned this flight into a private party!” he captioned the clip.

Stringer told Insider that he apologized repeatedly to the staff for having to make the trip for him alone, but they all had fun with it after he doubted they wanted to do it.

His TikTok, which has gotten over 24 million views, even shows the cabin crew doing personalized safety briefings for him, and viewers have absolutely loved the whole thing.

“This looks like a dream flight to me!” said one viewer. “Love how they all engaged in your experience,” commented another. “Talk about a once-in-lifetime kind of experience,” added another.

Phil revealed that they all exchanged numbers after the flight because of the experience. Though, he’ll probably never get that lucky again.