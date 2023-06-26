Woman disgusts the internet after being “tickled” by barefoot passenger on flight

TikTok viewers have been left disgusted after a woman went viral for exposing a fellow airline passenger for touching her with cold feet during a flight.

Over the last few months, TikTok has seen its fair share of horror stories with airplane flights. There have been plenty of confrontations, passengers being led away by police for shouting at screaming babies, and plenty of examples of personal space being violated by incredibly selfish fliers.

When it comes to flying, everyone has their own unique ways of getting comfortable for a trip – particularly if it’s a long flight – but it’s the anti-social examples that really get people worked up. Reclining your seat too far and dominating the armrests in a row of coach seats is a surefire way to create some angst.

However, in the case of TikToker Tiovna (@Teatinz), she got an almighty shock when a passenger sat behind her and managed to bump her with cold bare feet. Oh yes, seriously.

Woman goes viral after airline passenger touches her with bare feet

The TikToker’s short clip has picked up around 27 million views since being posted on June 24, with Tiovna being disgusted by what happened.

As noted, she was sat on her flight when, out of nowhere, she felt something “tickle” her leg. As she looked down, she saw a foot right under her seat. And no, they didn’t have any socks or shoes on.

Tiovna couldn’t believe it, adding: “Do you know how far you have to reach your feet to touch the person in front of you!!????”

Viewers were equally disgusted by what they’d seen too, with hundreds of comments describing how it was a “new fear unlocked” for them. “Ooooooh I would’ve kicked back so hard,” said one. “Oh i would’ve thrown a whole fit. The whole plane woulda heard me,” added another. “That’s scandalous,” another said.

Other commenters suggested that the person letting their toes hang free should be on a “no fly list” moving forward. “Should be a $5000 fine,” added another baffled viewer.

Tiovna even noted that the passenger was “too damn comfortable” with what was going on.

So, if you’re thinking about doing it, just don’t. Keep your shoes and socks on. We don’t need to see the balls of your feet during a long flight.