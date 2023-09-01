Passenger goes viral for barefoot sixth toe on flight

A plane take-off video went viral on TikTok as the video revealed a barefoot man on a seat next to a passenger – with six hairy toes.

Fans usually love TikTok flight videos because of the beauty as passengers soar over exotic locations. Though, there are plenty of unusual mid-air experiences that go viral too, including fights and disruptions.

However, one particular plane TikTok has gone viral for a completely different reason than we’ve seen before.

The video, which has been viewed over 8.8 million times, shows a man sitting in his seat with no shoes or socks. But people also noticed something else out of the ordinary. Instead of five barefoot toes, there were six.

Viral six-toed TikTok flight

In the clip, which was posted by user reverseosmosis369, it shows the cameraman zoom in on the feet of the man sitting next to him. As the camera zooms in, viewers can see the passenger’s bare feet and also an extra toe attached to the pinky-toe.

Then, as the music transitions the camera pans across to look out the window as the plane takes off.

Some viewers were disgusted by someone being barefoot on a plane, while others found light-hearted humor in the fact that the man had six toes.

One viewer was not happy that someone would even think about being barefoot on a plane. They commented: “NO ONE should be dogs [feet] out on a plane.” Others agreed: “Nah why he letting it [his feet] air out like that.”

But for some, their attention was drawn to the number of toes on display. One viewer was shocked, adding: “Wait did I count 6?”

Some took the display of feet in a more light-hearted manner as one TikToker said: “Bros crossing them for good luck.”

TikTok has been a source for Viral videos and unique trends recently, like the NPC trend where people act like videogame characters.