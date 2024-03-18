Woman goes viral with ingenious iPhone flight hack

A woman on TikTok has gone viral after sharing an ingenious way to track your flights just by using your iPhone’s Messages app.

Now, a woman by the name of durbinmalonster has gone viral with a video sharing an ingenious hack that uses your iPhone’s messages to track flights.

Viral video shows ingenious flight hack

Uploaded on March 17, 2024, the video has been viewed nearly nine million times, and the comment section has been flooded with reactions to the ingenious hack.

“This is my number one flying hack,” she said. “The morning of your flight, text yourself your flight number.”

She goes on to mention that you have to include the airline code, so if you’re flying on American Airlines flight 187 you’ll have to text ‘aa187’ to yourself. From there, you’ll be able to click it and access your plane’s current location as well as times for when it will depart and arrive.

You can text it to whoever is picking you up as well so that they can see when you’ll arrive at the airport in real-time. The ingenious hack garnered quite a response, with many taking to the comments to share what they think.

This is worth remembering for your next trip if you’re an iPhone user. If you’re flying Delta, though, don’t forget to ask the pilot for a trading card.